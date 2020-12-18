Politics

US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as "guardians."

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

"It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," Pence said. "Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvice president mike pencegovernmentmilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Shutting back down: What's closing again in Bay Area
'I am still here': Oakland restaurant owner looks back on rough 2020
Alameda Co. starts vaccinating COVID-19 frontline workers
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
Show More
'Oakland Gift Box Lady' creates gift boxes to bring business
Only 1 CA region not under stay-at-home order
Drought conditions worsen in California
Biden marks anniversary of deaths of first wife, daughter
Powerball to crown 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
More TOP STORIES News