SpaceX Launch: 50% chance of good weather for historic flight, forecasters say

Today, the nation will see its first astronaut launch on American soil in nearly a decade -- if the weather allows it.As of 1:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, the odds of acceptable conditions are at 50% for the planned 4:33 p.m. liftoff of SpaceX's first astronaut launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to forecasters with the 45th Space Wing.If the weather permits, veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will make history, riding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Wednesday morning that the weather appeared to be trending in the right direction."We are go for launch! @SpaceX and @NASA will continue monitoring liftoff and downrange weather as we step into the countdown. We are proceeding toward a 4:33 launch," he tweeted.The teams' main concerns are over rain and lightning. Over the past few days, Cape Canaveral has seen severe weather, and Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall earlier in the day in South Carolina.SpaceX also needs relatively calm waves and wind up the U.S. and Canadian seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland, in case astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken need to make an emergency splashdown.Beginning at 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT, ABC News Live and National Geographic will present "Launch America: Mission to Space Live," two hours of live coverage of the launch. You can watch the launch on television or right here on our website.