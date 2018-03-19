Specialized plane to help search for missing Richmond man in the Sierra

A specialized surveillance plane is expected to join the search effort for a Bay Area man who went missing while skiing in the Tahoe area, according to a family member. (KGO-TV)

BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A specialized surveillance plane is expected to join the search effort for a Bay Area man who went missing while skiing near Tahoe, according to a family member.

On March 14 at 11:30 p.m., officials say Jane Drummond-Mullarkey reported that her husband, Thomas Mullarkey, had not returned to their cabin in Arnold after a day of skiing at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.

Sheriff's officials say the 65-year-old's car was found at the resort. But due to extreme avalanche danger, they were not able to initiate search efforts.

An intensive ground search of the Bear Valley inbound areas concluded Sunday and the efforts have been turned over to Bear Valley Ski Patrol.

An RC-26 surveillance plane with infrared technology is due to arrive and aid in the search overnight. Searchers will analyze the data images from that search in the hope of locating Mullarkey.
