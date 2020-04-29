SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 16-year-old wrestler Aaron Jimenez gets the win with a 30 second pin.
Jimenez wrestles for Lowell High School in San Francisco.
Fueled by inspiration from his favorite wrestler John Cena, and his favorite food (cheeseburgers!), he's unstoppable.
RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 4-year-old 'Spider Man' storms through every obstacle
127 pounds of solid muscle and he takes down his opponent in a flash!
30 seconds was all it took - John Cena would be proud.
Keep eating those cheeseburgers, Aaron!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Aaron Jimenez gets the win with 30 second pin
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News