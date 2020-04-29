With Authority Podcast

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Aaron Jimenez gets the win with 30 second pin

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 16-year-old wrestler Aaron Jimenez gets the win with a 30 second pin.

Jimenez wrestles for Lowell High School in San Francisco.

Fueled by inspiration from his favorite wrestler John Cena, and his favorite food (cheeseburgers!), he's unstoppable.

127 pounds of solid muscle and he takes down his opponent in a flash!

30 seconds was all it took - John Cena would be proud.

Keep eating those cheeseburgers, Aaron!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

