Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet King Arthur, the fur-ocious goalie of Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofthe mighty King Arthur hails from Union City and is a goal-saving extraordinaire.We all know dogs love playing fetch, but King Arthur's game is next level.This little K-9 is a phenomenal goalie!Just call him Martin Jones or dare we make the comparison... Artrs Irbe?Instead of a glove, it's jaws of glory making the saves.Where did King Arthur get his supreme genetics, you ask?Well, he's part mini poodle, shih tzu, pekingese, spaniel, Pomeranian, keeshond, and collie.Super mutt and super goalie!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!