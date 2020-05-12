Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet King Arthur, the fur-ocious goalie of Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" the mighty King Arthur hails from Union City and is a goal-saving extraordinaire.

We all know dogs love playing fetch, but King Arthur's game is next level.

This little K-9 is a phenomenal goalie!

Just call him Martin Jones or dare we make the comparison... Artrs Irbe?

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Tikki the San Francisco Frenchton dribbles and drills

Instead of a glove, it's jaws of glory making the saves.

Where did King Arthur get his supreme genetics, you ask?

Well, he's part mini poodle, shih tzu, pekingese, spaniel, Pomeranian, keeshond, and collie.

Super mutt and super goalie!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsunion citydogschildrenlittle leaguesoccerpetscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playsportsyouth soccerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Mama Lita is queen of the track at Kezar Stadium
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Kickin' it with the ninjas of Hayward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall 2020, chancellor announces
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
Coronavirus impact: Twitter employees can work from home 'forever'
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Show More
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March
More TOP STORIES News