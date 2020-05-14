Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 10-year-old Ryder-King rules the courts in Brentwood

By
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Ryder-King rules the basketball courts of Brentwood.

10-year-old Ryder-King Castro brings all the swag.

He's got quick hands on the steal and finishes on the up-and-under.

Hey ref, that should have been and-one! Regardless he hits the shot... and a celebration pose.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!

He's also got 3-point range.

On the step-back from deep - It's nothing but net!

The coaches' reaction says it all!

The "Splash Brothers" would surely agree, the kid's got game.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbrentwoodchildrencoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playbasketballsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet King Arthur, the fur-ocious goalie of Union City
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Mama Lita is queen of the track at Kezar Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Some Bay Area counties could implement 'Phase 2' as early as next week, officials say
95 percent of SF retail businesses to open Monday for curbside, delivery, mayor says
WATCH TOMORROW: 'ABC7 Virtual Job Fair'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Alameda County reach deal for plant reopening
Researchers at UCSF, Stanford developing new COVID-19 diagnostic tests
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Where did COVID-19 come from?
Revised CA budget will include more to fight wildfires, power shutoffs, Newsom announces
49ers Arik Armstead making a difference during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News