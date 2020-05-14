Hey Larry, Call My Play! 10-year-old Ryder-King rules the courts in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofRyder-King rules the basketball courts of Brentwood.10-year-old Ryder-King Castro brings all the swag.He's got quick hands on the steal and finishes on the up-and-under.Hey ref, that should have been and-one! Regardless he hits the shot... and a celebration pose.He's also got 3-point range.On the step-back from deep - It's nothing but net!The coaches' reaction says it all!The "Splash Brothers" would surely agree, the kid's got game.See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!