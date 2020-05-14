Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 8-year-old Oliver is a line drive machine

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Oliver's batting skills are out of this world! (Even if he almost hits dad in the face).

Oliver Brodbaek from Walnut Creek is just 8-years-old, but he packs power at the plate.

He smashes pitch after pitch as his sister Annabelle cheers from the stands, AKA the trampoline.

Watch out pitcher! That one almost took out pops.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet baby Hunter, the lean, mean, scoring machine!

Transitioning to soccer, he's got moves!

Behind the leg at a full speed dribble... approaching the net...

He shoots, he scores!

Careful Oliver, take it easy on the net.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

