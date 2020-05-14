Hey Larry, Call My Play! 8-year-old Oliver is a line drive machine

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Oliver's batting skills are out of this world! (Even if he almost hits dad in the face).
Oliver Brodbaek from Walnut Creek is just 8-years-old, but he packs power at the plate.
He smashes pitch after pitch as his sister Annabelle cheers from the stands, AKA the trampoline.
Watch out pitcher! That one almost took out pops.
Transitioning to soccer, he's got moves!
Behind the leg at a full speed dribble... approaching the net...
He shoots, he scores!
Careful Oliver, take it easy on the net.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
