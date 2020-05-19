Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Alyssa is a triple threat

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofis there a sport Alyssa can't play? In the words of Alicia Keys, "this girl is on fire!"9-year-old Alyssa Hempler from Walnut Creek really is a triple threat.You name it, she plays it!Tennis? Check.She's got solid strokes, front-hand - and backhand!Basketball? Check.The bank is always open for Alyssa.Softball? Check.She brings the heat on every pitch!Only one problem here, and it's a good one to have - In which sport will she go pro?See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!