Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Alyssa is a triple threat

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" is there a sport Alyssa can't play? In the words of Alicia Keys, "this girl is on fire!"

9-year-old Alyssa Hempler from Walnut Creek really is a triple threat.

You name it, she plays it!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 4-year-old 'Spider Man' storms through every obstacle

Tennis? Check.
She's got solid strokes, front-hand - and backhand!

Basketball? Check.
The bank is always open for Alyssa.

Softball? Check.
She brings the heat on every pitch!

Only one problem here, and it's a good one to have - In which sport will she go pro?

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswalnut creekchildrenlittle leaguesoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playsportsyouth soccerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's a 3-way Frenchie tug-of-war
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Baby Levi sinks shots and eats cookies
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 8-year-old Oliver is a line drive machine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopened NorCal hair, nail salon says business is 'out of control'
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Coronavirus facts: Doctor answers FAQs about COVID-19
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Breed says update on SF childcare, summer camps coming
Arrest made in kidnap, murder of Santa Cruz tech executive
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'He is at peace:' Nurses offer condolences with window signs
Oakland mayor says Lake Merritt crowd control efforts are working
Cafe 'prepares' for reopening by throwing orders from safe distance
More TOP STORIES News