Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Alyssa is a triple threat

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" is there a sport Alyssa can't play? In the words of Alicia Keys, "this girl is on fire!"
9-year-old Alyssa Hempler from Walnut Creek really is a triple threat.
You name it, she plays it!
Tennis? Check.
She's got solid strokes, front-hand - and backhand!
Basketball? Check.
The bank is always open for Alyssa.
Softball? Check.
She brings the heat on every pitch!
Only one problem here, and it's a good one to have - In which sport will she go pro?
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
