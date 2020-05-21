Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Davion Berry buries the no-look shot

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofDavion Berry's got swag!The 9-year-old from Hayward looks like a mini "Splash Brother" on the basketball court.Behind the line, he shoots, and doesn't even watch the shot drop!He turns around with the ball mid-air because he knows- this one's going in.That was Steph-like shooting right there.If you thought that was confident, check this out.Top of the key, back to the hoop, he lobs it up and over... and it's in!Wouldn't want to play "horse" with that guy.See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!