Hey Larry, Call My Play! Zorro the English springer spaniel just wants to relax

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Zorro has great coordination in the water. Now, if he could only figure out how to get on the couch.

The English springer spaniel hails from Emeryville.

He loves fetch, especially in the water on a nice, warm day.

Check out that coordination!

But after so much swimming, time to get some R & R.

Just one problem - How to get on the human's couch?

You can do it Zorro! Don't settle for the doggie-bed!

A few flops later.... ahhh. There we go.

Nice work, doggo! We hope you have sweet dreams of tennis balls and delicious treats.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

