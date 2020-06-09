Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's love at first soccer kick for young Sebastian

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Baby Sebastian meets soccer.

The Oakland toddler at first didn't even want to get out of his stroller....

But mom says once he took his first kick, he was hooked!

And he's a quick learner.

Look at him go, dribbling through the grass like a baby Ronaldo!

But being a super star is hard work.

Time for pizza!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

