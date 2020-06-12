Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Chloe from Fremont has handles for days

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" check out this 11-year-old dribbling extraordinaire, Chloe "Handles."

Chloe Sunarto is her real name, but her skills are so impressive, we had to give her a nickname.

The Fremont 5th grader has been going to Warriors basketball camps since she was 6-year-old... and it shows!

Not only has she perfected Stephen Curry's two ball dribble, but she can also juggle with one hand while dribbling with the other.

Decked out in her favorite player's gear, miss "Handles" doesn't let the closed gyms stop her from putting in work.

Her garage workouts are seriously next level.

Don't forget us when you're famous Chloe!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

