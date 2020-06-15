ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Samantha elevates her skills to new heights.
She's just 12-years-old, but the Alameda native is already making major leaps with her hurdle jump.
The first two tries - those are just the warm-ups.
Third time is a charm!
She clears the 38 inches - and with a clean landing!
Those are NBA quality hops right there.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 12-year-old Samantha shows off her NBA-quality hops
