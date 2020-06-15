Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 12-year-old Samantha shows off her NBA-quality hops

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Samantha elevates her skills to new heights.

She's just 12-years-old, but the Alameda native is already making major leaps with her hurdle jump.

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Chloe from Fremont has handles for days

The first two tries - those are just the warm-ups.

Third time is a charm!

She clears the 38 inches - and with a clean landing!

Those are NBA quality hops right there.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

