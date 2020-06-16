Hey Larry, Call My Play! 5-year-old Jacob makes home run hitting look easy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Jacob makes home run hitting look easy.
The 5-year-old from San Francisco is getting some reps on the baseball diamond.
Perfect pitch from Grandpa and then Jacob with the timely and powerful swing... Great contact!
That ball is headed for the outfield.
Jacob takes off - He whizzes around first, clears second, then third...
Then he kicks on the turbo speed to cross home plate!
He's safe!
This calls for some celebratory ice cream.
Cookies and cream, anyone?
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
