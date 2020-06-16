Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 5-year-old Jacob makes home run hitting look easy

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Jacob makes home run hitting look easy.

The 5-year-old from San Francisco is getting some reps on the baseball diamond.

Perfect pitch from Grandpa and then Jacob with the timely and powerful swing... Great contact!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Chloe from Fremont has handles for days

That ball is headed for the outfield.

Jacob takes off - He whizzes around first, clears second, then third...

Then he kicks on the turbo speed to cross home plate!

He's safe!

This calls for some celebratory ice cream.

Cookies and cream, anyone?

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscochildrenbaseballsoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playbasketballsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 12-year-old Samantha shows off her NBA-quality hops
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Chloe from Fremont has handles for days
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Morkie the Yorkie backs it up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area county with highest death rate gets OK to join Phase 3
Management of East Bay farmer's market resigns after Pride flag incident
FBI: Federal officer shooting suspects 'came to Oakland to kill cops'
WATCH TOMORROW: Memorial for fallen Santa Cruz Co. sheriff's deputy
Explosion, fire shuts down Highway 1 at Stinson Beach, officials say
What's opening and when in the Bay Area
House to vote on making Washington DC the 51st state
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years: U of C poll
More TOP STORIES News