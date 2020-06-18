Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Rodney from Oakland has trick shots for days

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Rodney Hewitt from Oakland can hoop like a Harlem Globetrotter.

Ridiculous ball handling skills, check.

Insane trick shots, check.

Spin moves, check.

Behind-the-back, check.

No-look shots, check.
We could go on and on!

Rodney is a beast on the court.

And about the Harlem Globetrotters reference, we're serious.

Globies, if you need a point guard, this is your man!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

