Hey Larry, Call My Play! Rodney from Oakland has trick shots for days

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofRodney Hewitt from Oakland can hoop like a Harlem Globetrotter.Ridiculous ball handling skills, check.Insane trick shots, check.Spin moves, check.Behind-the-back, check.No-look shots, check.We could go on and on!Rodney is a beast on the court.And about the Harlem Globetrotters reference, we're serious.Globies, if you need a point guard, this is your man!