Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! 4-year-old Drew is a battle-tested Nerf warrior

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 4-year-old Drew is champion of the Nerf battle field.

The goal is simple. Shoot a Nerf pellet into the bucket.

The only problem - It's raining foam darts, and you can't get hit if you want to survive!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Rodney from Oakland has trick shots for days

But Drew is a dodge artist, he avoids everything coming his way.

Encroaching his way to glory, he hides behind one bunker of lawn furniture at a time.

He makes it to the final chair... he's in range... he shoots... and it's in!

Drew is victorious!

We need him on our laser tag team, pronto.

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslafayettechildrenbaseballsoccercoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichey larry call my playbasketballsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Hey Larry, Call My Play! 5-year-old Noah hits his first home run
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Families who throw axes together stay together
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Rodney from Oakland has trick shots for days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus money mistaken for junk mail
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Woman on horseback in Oakland protest talks about movement
Newsom gives sobering COVID-19 update
Here's everything allowed to reopen in California
Fireworks on Bay Area streets 'bigger,stronger, louder' than years past
Police report 5 men injured in SF shooting
Show More
19-year-old stabbing suspect shot, killed by officer in Milpitas, officials say
Trump: US doing 'too good a job' on coronavirus testing
SF accelerates reopening of hair salons, nail salons, outdoor bars
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News