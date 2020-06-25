Hey Larry, Call My Play! Pedro the chorkie loves soccer and belly rubs

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Pedro the 7-year-old chorkie loves soccer and belly rubs.
Pedro is a rescue, who has found the perfect home in Oakland.
He loves to play soccer, especially defense.
His owner has no chance at getting past this tiny but mighty defender.
Pedro's got a mean kick, too.
Check out that hind leg action!
The game slows down a bit when Pedro starts using the ball as a chew toy... is this the dog version of a hand ball? Where's the referees?
After all this cardio, time for a nice a belly rub.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
