Hey Larry, Call My Play! Anastasia is a fearless, skiing ballerina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition ofAnastasia's skills are as pretty as her name!The six-year-old from South San Francisco loves ballet.She looks like she's ready to on stage for 'The Nutcracker' in that gorgeous, pink ensemble.Her dress sparkles, but her talent shines even brighter.She adores her tutu so much, she even wears one when she goes skiing.That's dedication right there!All hail Anastasia, princess of the slopes!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!