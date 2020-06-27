Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Anastasia is a fearless, skiing ballerina

By
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Anastasia's skills are as pretty as her name!

The six-year-old from South San Francisco loves ballet.

She looks like she's ready to on stage for 'The Nutcracker' in that gorgeous, pink ensemble.

Her dress sparkles, but her talent shines even brighter.

She adores her tutu so much, she even wears one when she goes skiing.

That's dedication right there!

All hail Anastasia, princess of the slopes!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

