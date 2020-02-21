KGO jobs page

Sports Newswriter/Producer (UNION-Freelance)

Posted 2/21/20
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- POSITION: Sports Newswriter/Producer (UNION-Freelance)

DATE POSTED: 2/21/20

DEPARTMENT: NEWS

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a Freelance Sports Newswriter/Producer. The producer must be a strong broadcast-style writer and have experience editing (Edius or Premier preferred). The producer will work with the sports anchors on covering and writing stories and will edit highlights and video clips within sportscasts. The sports producer's responsibilities also include producing "After the Game," a special sports show following professional and college sports games.

The producer must be savvy with social media and understand multiple digital platforms. We are looking for a self-starter who is organized and can help plan big sports coverage.

REQUIREMENTS:
Must have extensive knowledge of and intense interest in a variety of sports, particularly Bay Area teams. College degree and three to five years of producing experience is preferred. Must be flexible with their schedule and willing to work weekends and holidays. Must be willing to join the NABET union

TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 749311BR - Sports Newswriter/Producer (UNION-Freelance); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
