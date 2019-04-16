Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers drops $2,000 on San Francisco street, passerby gives it back to him

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers smiled broadly after his team's dramatic come from behind victory over the Golden State Warriors Monday night -- but his good fortune actually began before the game.
"Shout out to the San Francisco person at the corner today," Rivers said Monday night. " I was walking down the street - it's a true story - I reached in my pocket to grab my phone and unbeknownst to me, I dropped about two grand on the street. Kept walking, didn't know. The guy tapped me on the back and said, 'That's your money.' I don't know a lot of places where that would happen. But it happened today, so whoever that was, you could have had free tickets if you hadn't ran away, so ."
Rivers shared the story before his Clippers overcame a 31 point deficit to beat the defending NBA Champions, 135-131, to even the best of seven series at a game apiece.
While no doubt impressed by the random act of kindness, Warriors fans are probably hoping that's where Rivers' good fortune ends.
The teams return to the court for game three Thursday night in Los Angeles.
