Coronavirus impact: MLB games still on as coronavirus outbreak grows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus outbreak will not have an immediate impact on Spring Training and regular season games for the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and the 28 other MLB teams, at least for now.

According to a memo obtained by ABC7 sister network ESPN, Major League Baseball is not planning to cancel or postpone any games due to the outbreak, but has established an internal task force to deal with possible complications in the coming months.

The memo, distributed Tuesday to high-ranking MLB officials, outlined suggested preparations for teams.

According to ESPN's reporting, the memo recommends:

  • Players avoid taking balls and pens directly from fans to sign autographs and opt against handshakes.

  • Teams open lines of communication with their local public-health authority.

  • Front offices consult a local infectious-disease specialist who can serve as a conduit to health officials.

  • Medical personnel ensure all players have received the 2019-20 flu vaccine and are up-to-date on other vaccinations.


    • ESPN quotes the memo as stating that Major League Baseball is currently "developing recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at ballparks" that "address proper hygiene, cleaning methods for the clubhouse and training room, and supplies that teams may seek to purchase."

    MLB expects to inform teams of the plan later this week.

