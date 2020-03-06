Coronavirus impact: MLB games still on as coronavirus outbreak grows

According to a memo obtained by ABC7 sister network ESPN, Major League Baseball is not planning to cancel or postpone any games due to the outbreak, but has established an internal task force to deal with possible complications in the coming months.
The memo, distributed Tuesday to high-ranking MLB officials, outlined suggested preparations for teams.
According to ESPN's reporting, the memo recommends:
ESPN quotes the memo as stating that Major League Baseball is currently "developing recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at ballparks" that "address proper hygiene, cleaning methods for the clubhouse and training room, and supplies that teams may seek to purchase."
MLB expects to inform teams of the plan later this week.
