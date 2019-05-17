With Authority Podcast

Warriors run it back, and Meatball Paul returns! | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It feels like 2015 all over again for the Warriors. That's good, right?

Does the Dubs success minus Kevin Durant make KD want to stay? -- or convince him the Warriors don't need him.

It's the return of Meatball Paul! As we revisit Larry and Casey's stomach-churning wager with the Giants and A's, both now residing in last place.

It would be better than the NCAA Tournament and NBA All-Star Weekend. We'll tell you about the battle every NBA fan would love to watch.

Speaking of battles... Our official Iron Throne predictions - including one Las Vegas longshot -- and would you name your next child Arya, Khaleesi or Ramsey? You're not going to believe how many people have actually done this.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 9 - Recorded May 15, 2019

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscowith authority podcastsan francisco giantsoakland athleticsgolden state warriorspodcastbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
With Authority: Ryan Bader, SF Giants: Buyers or sellers? and Conspiracy Theories!
With Authority: Durant decision, NBA Free Agency Frenzy, deadline deals
Over for the Warriors? What's next in Bay Area sports? | With Authority
EMERGENCY: Kevin Durant injured | With Authority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News