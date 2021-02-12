Golden State Warriors

Warriors vs. Nets on ABC7: Draymond Green heads to locker room after fall before halftime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors star Draymond Green left the court just before the first half ended, after going down after what at first looked like a routine landing.

He was able to walk to the locker room on his own.

The Nets lead 66-51 at the half, led by Kevin Durant who has 11 points so far in his Bay Area return.

Stephen Curry was the leading scorer for the Dubs at halftime with 16 points.



Original story as follows:

The Golden State Warriors will be facing some familiar faces Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

This East Coast verse West Coast showdown is highlighted by Kevin Durant's first appearance in the Bay Area since leaving Golden State. It's also his first time suiting up after missing three games due to COVID-19 protocols.


Former Houston Rockets star James Harden is also making his Chase Center debut since joining the Nets earlier this season.

The Warriors are coming off a two-game win streak, thanks to some MVP-caliber play from Stephen Curry.

They enter this game with a 14-12 record and 8th place in the Western Conference.
The Nets, while only two games better, are currently in 3rd place in the East.

