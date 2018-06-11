1 million Warriors fans expected for championship parade

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Dub Nation is getting ready for the third Golden State Warriors championship parade in Oakland in four years. .
One million fans are expected for Tuesday's parade.
#DUBSON7: Everything you need to know about the Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
One big change is that there won't be a rally at the end this year. The last two parades have ended with a rally at Lake Merritt where the players, coach and manager gave speeches. This year, the city and the team want the parade to be the main event and want fans to interact with players on the route.
"Instead of a end-of-parade rally, they're going to do more interactive stations along the route. Hopefully more people will enjoy the interaction with their favorite players," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.
VIDEO: A look at the Warriors 2018 victory parade route
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Broadway and 11th. Public transportation is encouraged, be sure and have a Clipper card ready to go to avoid lines. Parking will be limited because of all the street closures. Barricades could be seen early Monday morning along part of the route.
With dozens of street closures, parking will be hard to find. Take public transportation if you can.
DO'S & DONT'S: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade
BART says it carried more than half a million riders during the past two Warriors parades. There will be long lines at stations.
The Warriors will foot the bill for the parade, which is estimated to be $2.5 million to $3 million.
If you can't make it, you can watch it right here on ABC7 starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
