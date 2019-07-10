2019 ESPYS: What time to watch, who's being honored and what to know

One of the biggest nights in sports is just around the corner: The ESPYS are tonight!
Here's everything to know about the broadcast.
When are the 2019 ESPYS?
The ESPYS are airing LIVE on ABC on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
Who's hosting the 2019 ESPYS?
Emmy-nominated actor Tracy Morgan has been tapped to host, the show announced last month.
Who else will be there?
The recently victorious U.S. Women's National Team will be in attendance just hours after their ticker-tape parade through New York City, ESPN announced on Monday.
Among the presenters for the awards show are Billie Jean King; actresses Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Lilly Singh; former ESPYS host Joel McHale; and Usher.
Other attendees include Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Wilson and singer-wife Ciara, Jared Goff, Rob Gronkowski, Caitlyn Jenner, Kyle Kuzma, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brandon Marshall, Von Miller, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade.
Who's being honored at the 2019 ESPYS?
So far we know that the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be going to Rob Mendez, a football coach born without arms or legs. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to Kirstie Ennis, a Marine Corps veteran who launched a nonprofit after losing her leg.
What's the history of the ESPYS?
For the past 26 years, the "ESPYS" have honored the best in sports while raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and legendary N.C. State basketball coach and sportscaster Jim Valvano.
Catch the "ESPYS" on Wednesday, July 10, LIVE on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN, ABC and this station.
