He could be the youngest member of Dub Nation. Four-year-old Miles Krogue of San Francisco is definitely a Golden State Warriors super fan."Go Warriors, go Steph Curry," said Miles.We first met young Miles last year when the Dubs were in the 2017 NBA Finals. He showed us his moves shooting hoops in his living room, where he never missed.Miles is still bringing the Dub Nation energy this year, shooting hoops and rarely missing again.He also loves wearing his Warriors number 30 Steph Curry jersey, proclaming his devotion."He is still hot and heavy with the Curry jersey, he wears it day and night, in fact he's got three of them so I can wash the others," said Miles' mother Marissa Krogue."His commitment to the jersey is impressive," said Miles' father Justin Krogue.Mom Marissa says Miles was dreaming of a Warriors victory even before the Finals started."I had to say, that was a dream Miles, The Finals haven't happened yet," Marissa Krogue added.Miles did have something to say about the Cleveland Cavaliers."They're boring," said Miles.As for LeBron James? "He's boring too," Miles added.Let the toddler trash talking begin.