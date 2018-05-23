NFL

49ers abstain from vote on NFL policy requiring players on field to stand for anthem

49ers owner Jed York abstained from voting on a new policy requiring players on the field to respect the flag and the national anthem. (KGO)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York abstained from Wednesday's vote on a new policy requiring on-field players and personnel to stand for the national anthem, ESPN reports.

The policy permits players to stay in the locker room during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" but requires them to stand if they come to the field to "show respect for the flag and the Anthem."

The decision was announced Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the league's spring meeting in Atlanta.

The owners spent several hours addressing the contentious issue - which has reached all the way to the White House.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, a quiet but powerful protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
