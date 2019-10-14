49ers beat division-rival Rams on the road to improve to 5-0

With Sunday's 20-7 win in LA, the 49ers improved to a 5-0 record, keeping their first place position in the NFC West over the Seattle Seahawks at 5-1.
The victory just happens to fall on Hall-of-Fame 49ers receiver, Jerry Rice.
Happy Birthday @JerryRice . I just interviewed the 🐐 earlier this week. “I still have 80 catches in me.” Video ➡️ https://t.co/xV6ELduXXZ https://t.co/o3DJsYUFEg pic.twitter.com/M9dT57gTmY— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 13, 2019
Critics will point out the Rams were missing a key component to their offense: Todd Gurley.
The star running back was ruled out with a thigh injury, which he suffered last week in a loss to the Seahawks.
The division rivals will meet again at Levi's Stadium on December 22, in the 49ers regular-season finale at home.
See more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.