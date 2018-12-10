SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --49ers CEO Jed York gave an emotional postgame speech following the loss of his brother, Tony.
"My brother is a great kid, he loved everything about this, he loved everything about you guys. It was hard for him sometimes and I think he's in peace now," said Jed.
The 49ers shared a video on its website after the team's victory over the Denver Broncos to honor Tony, who died Friday at the age of 35.
Jed made a promise to his late brother.
"This team is going to be a champion," Jed told the team. "I'm going to get my brother a ring."
The York family issued a statement.
"With deep sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved son and brother, Tony. Although our hearts are quite heavy at this time, we have so many special memories shared with him to carry us forward. Tony will forever be remembered as a bright, spirited entrepreneur with an unmatched passion to serve others who could brighten a room with his personality and sense of humor. Tony, we love you."
