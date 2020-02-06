San Francisco 49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season

San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- After falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Miami, the San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's Stadium Wednesday morning for a year-end meeting and to clear out their locker room.

"Some things I'd rather have back, but this whole year has been incredible," said 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "This team, the players, coaches, it was a great group to be around. I enjoyed every minute of it. Terrible ending, but we gotta take the good with the bad."

The 49ers faithful taken on an amazing ride.

One that may have fallen short in the Super Bowl but memorable nonetheless.

