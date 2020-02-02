Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers, faithful gear up in pregame festivities

Both teams lined up on the 24 yard lines as they pay their respects to Kobe Bryant and every one that passed away in the tragic helicopter crash last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yHKoEgVkXV— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 2, 2020
#49ers players lined up taking in the moment of silence. A heavy moment and a reminder of the somber way #SuperBowl week started. pic.twitter.com/e9NgGQWmIO— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 2, 2020
.@gkittle46 is a man of the people! He found my friend Craig in the stands! #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/PiasSjHNXD— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
#SuperBowl Sunday Smiles. #goniners pic.twitter.com/CYtbtoAH55— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 2, 2020
Finding the paydirt. #SBLIV #SuperCorn pic.twitter.com/pVcSr6uPrN— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 2, 2020
Craig and Courtney from the Bay Area are here. Check out this shirt! #ABC7Now #GoNiners #SuperBowl ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/Ct9P4ae9KL— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
.@ESanders_10 is a vibe pic.twitter.com/vpsl9Hs4lY— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
Parking costs anywhere between $40-$1000+! Food is pretty expensive too. I imagine you have to be made of money to pay for everything you want. Thankfully, these #49ers fans look like they are! pic.twitter.com/mtXnMyKKqW— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) February 2, 2020
Your DAILY update from the #ATEAM...#BREAKING, Alex takes over 😂— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 2, 2020
All week long, we’ve done these quick videos with what @49ers fans can expect from us. @CornellBarnard, you’re gonna LOVE this one. #49ersOn7 #MiamiMANDA #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/ZmEVvNIcl4
Press box view @HardRockStadium for #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/vWPdxaz37V— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 2, 2020
This may by the saddest video of all time. Niners fan dropping his $17 beer as he takes a pic. 😬😬 Didn’t slow these guys down one bit though #49ersOn7 pic.twitter.com/0BcwYx6Oh4— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
SOMEONE important is heading toward Hard Rock Stadium for #SBLIV— 🤷🏻♀️— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 2, 2020
... we’ll be there too 😂#49ersOn7 #MiamiMANDA #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/NFGuUJdMds
.@49ers fans ready to rock and roll in Miami #ABC7Now #GoNiners #SuperBowl ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/kb3ZRRcXJD— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2020
We have arrived at #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T5ewYJpdVK— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 2, 2020
Gates now open!! First fans walking into Hard Rock! #49erson7 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/GXzna6WbCn— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
Walking into the stadium for the first time! 5.5hrs til kickoff, gates open in another hour! @abc7newsbayarea #49ersOn7 pic.twitter.com/WKum1Uc9MU— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
It’s the Super Bowl, baby!! #49erson7 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/mX0xnKq2Bw— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 2, 2020
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs andwhy
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring SuperBowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: Alook at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area