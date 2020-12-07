49ers final score: San Francisco falls to Buffalo Bills 34-24 on Monday Night Football

Join ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil and former Niners offensive lineman Derrick Deese for "After the Game" at around 8:15 p.m.. Check back to watch live or bookmark this link.
The 49ers had a promising start under the bright primetime lights before ultimately losing their "home" game in Arizona.
Here's a log of all the major moments:
Early on, the 49ers attempted a touchdown on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line and came up short, but they'd get a second opportunity faster than they thought after All-Pro Fred Warner forced a fumble on the Bills' first snap after taking over on downs.
Two plays later, from inside the five, it was Nick Mullens to Brandon Aiyuk for the first score of the night.
Do your thing ALL-PRO FRED!@fred_warner #ProBowlVotehttps://t.co/FTkRquLADk pic.twitter.com/nYBKrdwC08— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 8, 2020
Scoring TDs in AZ nothing new for @THE2ERA 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ya8ONm34Tv— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 8, 2020
The Bills answered with a touchdown on the following drive, making it a tie game at 7-7.
With under three minutes left in the first half, the Bills completed a 4th and one of their own and went on to score another touchdown on the following play.
As time expired on the first half, the Bills kicked a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead 17-7.
On the 49ers' first drive after half-time, Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal to make it 17-10.
#ProBowlVote @RobbieGould09 is GOOD from 45! #BUFvsSF pic.twitter.com/hKmqzRXgBF— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 8, 2020
Buffalo was quick to respond, and take a more commanding lead.
About midway through the 3rd quarter, the Bills scored again.
This time, a 23-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie, followed by the extra point to make it 24-10.
When San Francisco got the ball back, it wasn't for long.
Receiver Brandon Aiyuk juggled juggled the ball, which ricocheted into the hands of a Buffalo defender for a Bills' interception and ultimately a field goal, extending the lead 27-10.
But Aiyuj made up for his bobble ball on the very next drive, making a tough, 49-yard catch along the sideline, which put San Francisco in first and goal position.
Next play - Mullens to fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a much-needed touchdown:
🧃✅ for the score to make it 27-17.#ProBowlVote @JuiceCheck44 #BUFvsSF https://t.co/FTkRquLADk pic.twitter.com/1DAtMp7qw0— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 8, 2020
The 49ers slipped to a deeper deficit once again on the Bills' next drive, giving up a 30-yard touchdown from Allen to Gabriel Davis.
The extra point made it 34-17, Bills.
At the 49ers' next red zone opportunity, the Bills picked off Mullens in the end zone, stopping what looked like was a sure touchdown from Mullens to Jeff Wilson.
It was Tre'Davious White who ripped the ball out of the hands of Wilson.
But that wouldn't be the end of the 49ers - They were able to score one last time with 43 seconds left to make a more respectable final score of 34-24.
Original story as follows:
The Niners have relocated to Arizona for three weeks after strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county prohibited contact sports and practices.
So San Francisco (5-6) packed up its entire operation and headed to the desert where it's practicing and playing the next two "home" games at the Arizona Cardinals stadium in Glendale, starting with Monday night's matchup against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (8-3).
"This entire year has been kind of odd, kind of strange," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "There's been a lot of change, a lot of different things from a regular NFL season. So this kind of just fits right in."
RELATED: 49ers' Shanahan blindsided by new Santa Clara Co. COVID-19 restrictions
The Bills are returning to the site of their most heartbreaking loss of the season, and know walking into the stadium will lead to some unpleasant flashbacks.
Buffalo visited Arizona three weeks ago and appeared poised for a big road win after Josh Allen threw a go-ahead 21-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left. But the Cardinals responded, winning the game on the memorable "Hail Murray," the 43-yard desperation heave from Kyler Murray that DeAndre Hopkins leaped over three defenders to grab for the winning score in a 32-30 victory.
"When we show up to the stadium, we'll know obviously what happened last time we were there," linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. "Not so much looking back but we're motivated, motivated to get back there and kind of redeem ourselves. I know it's a different team but at the same time in that stadium. ... We know what happened the last time we played there, so we'll use it for motivation.
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
Night-time hasn't been the right time for Buffalo. The Bills are 6-23 in prime-time games since 2000, and have lost nine straight on Monday night since a 23-18 win at Miami on Oct. 4, 1999. Buffalo is 0-2 in night games this season, with losses at Tennessee, in a COVID-19 rescheduled Tuesday night outing on Oct. 13, and Kansas City the following week.
The Bills' most recent prime-time victory came last season, when they clinched a playoff berth with a 17-10 win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 15, a Sunday. Buffalo is scheduled to play two more night games, hosting Pittsburgh on Dec. 13, and at New England on Dec. 28.
DAZZLING DEEBO
The Niners' offense got a big boost when physical receiver Deebo Samuel returned after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Samuel caught 11 passes for 133 yards and once again did his biggest damage after the catch. Samuel is averaging 12.9 yards after the catch this season, the best of any qualified receiver, although 19 of his 27 catches have been on passes behind the line of scrimmage.
"He's one of the best football players I've been around," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It doesn't matter how good it is or how good it looks, he's going to get it done."
TRICKERY
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has dug into his bag of trick plays the past two outings. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie faked a run before stopping to complete a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Allen for Buffalo's opening score in the loss at Arizona. Last weekend, Allen lateraled to receiver Cole Beasley, who pulled up and lobbed a 20-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Gabriel Davis.
Referring to Davis' touchdown, Daboll revealed Buffalo had the same play called against Arizona, but Allen made a change at the line of scrimmage, which led to him hitting Beasley for a 22-yard TD.
"You try to call it in a timely fashion when you think it has a chance to work. Then you gotta trust the players," Daboll said. "You do it at practice and you work on them. If they look good then you keep them in, and when the time is right you call them."
MIGHTY MULLENS
The 49erss are trying their best to stay in the playoff race until they might get a late-season push from the possible return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and 2019 All-Pro tight end George Kittle for the final two games. Backup QB Nick Mullens has done a capable job in relief of Garoppolo, leading a big win last week on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.
"I was very happy with him," Shanahan said. "I thought he protected the ball well. I know he had that unfortunate pick while off the tip, but he also made some plays for us, too."
McDERMOTT MILESTONE
Sean McDermott is set to become Buffalo's fourth coach to make it to 60 games. He'll join Hall of Famer Marv Levy, Chuck Knox and Lou Saban, who needed two stints in Buffalo to get to 60. With a 33-26 regular-season record, McDermott ranks fourth among Bills coaches in career wins, and four shy of matching Knox (37-36). McDermott ranks third in wins among Buffalo coaches through their first 59 games. Saban was 37-19-3, Levy 34-25 and Knox 29-30.