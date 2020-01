SUPER BOWL 2020: 49ers fans are heading to Miami to take part in the festivities

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rush is on! 49ers fans are heading for Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.ABC7 News caught up some fans at San Francisco International Airport. They're ready to take part in the fun and festivities, even if they don't have tickets. "Last minute if we can get a ticket for the lo lo we'll get in. If not we'll just go to official watch parties," said Richmond resident David Watkins.Alexandra Watkins echoed the sentiment, "hey, when you're a die-hard you have to just go and have fun and celebrate."Fans say even if they can't make it inside Hard Rock Stadium, they're just excited to be in Miami and watch the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.For fans hoping to score a ticket, we checked StubHub , the cheapest seats available on Friday morning started at $5,500!