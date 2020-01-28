Super Bowl 2020: 49ers fans gear up for Opening Night in Miami

We take you inside the official Super Bowl Experience. It's a pro-football interactive theme park, meant to put fans in the shoes of their favorite players.
Nicki Ewell with the National Football League explains, "We have a lot of interactive games. You can kick a field goal through NFL uprights. You can catch a Hail Mary pass. You can run the 40 yard dash on the digital screen."
The experience opens up to the public on Wednesday. Kids under the ages of 12 are free.
RELATED: San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54
The fan fun also continues at the Miami Convention Center.
A few miles away at Bayfront Park, there were lines ahead of Monday's opening of Super Bowl LIVE. The event provides a free fan festival of week-long activities that will showcase all things Miami.
We met a Danville resident, Jim Robinson, fresh off a cruise ship.
"Ay, I'd like to see the 49ers start another reign like they did last time," Robinson said. "Get there and stay there."
RELATED: Everything you need to know about buying Super Bowl 54 tickets
Another Bay Area native, David Taylor told us he just relocated to Tampa. So the drive down for him was an easy choice.
"I knew I had to take the opportunity to drive down here. Since I'm driving-distance now," Taylor said. "We expect it every year, but it's been a while so it feels good to be here."
Fans were taking in all what Miami has to offer, as the 49ers get closer to taking home the Lombardi Trophy.
"The way they are and their electricity," Kathy Moore from Phoenix, Arizona, said. "And the way they go out there and battle it out. I have a feeling it's going to be a great game."
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
It's sure to be a great time ahead of Sunday's official kick-off, just ask Kenny the Clown.
"The Super Bowl, you can't get no bigger than this," Kenny shared. "And we're just so excited to be out here!"
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- #BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area