Super Bowl 2020: 49ers fans gear up for Opening Night in Miami

MIAMI (KGO) -- Touchdown, Miami! Super Bowl energy is being felt all across the Magic City as we inch closer towards game day.

We take you inside the official Super Bowl Experience. It's a pro-football interactive theme park, meant to put fans in the shoes of their favorite players.

Nicki Ewell with the National Football League explains, "We have a lot of interactive games. You can kick a field goal through NFL uprights. You can catch a Hail Mary pass. You can run the 40 yard dash on the digital screen."

The experience opens up to the public on Wednesday. Kids under the ages of 12 are free.

The fan fun also continues at the Miami Convention Center.

A few miles away at Bayfront Park, there were lines ahead of Monday's opening of Super Bowl LIVE. The event provides a free fan festival of week-long activities that will showcase all things Miami.

We met a Danville resident, Jim Robinson, fresh off a cruise ship.

"Ay, I'd like to see the 49ers start another reign like they did last time," Robinson said. "Get there and stay there."

Another Bay Area native, David Taylor told us he just relocated to Tampa. So the drive down for him was an easy choice.

"I knew I had to take the opportunity to drive down here. Since I'm driving-distance now," Taylor said. "We expect it every year, but it's been a while so it feels good to be here."

Fans were taking in all what Miami has to offer, as the 49ers get closer to taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

"The way they are and their electricity," Kathy Moore from Phoenix, Arizona, said. "And the way they go out there and battle it out. I have a feeling it's going to be a great game."

It's sure to be a great time ahead of Sunday's official kick-off, just ask Kenny the Clown.

"The Super Bowl, you can't get no bigger than this," Kenny shared. "And we're just so excited to be out here!"

