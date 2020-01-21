49ers fans stock up on new apparel for Super Bowl 2020 in Miami

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5866331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco 49ers fans gathered in force at Levi's Stadium on Monday to pick up new apparel, following the team's dominating performance over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers fans gathered in force at Levi's Stadium on Monday to pick up new apparel, following the team's dominating performance over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game."We love this team, we love these players, we love the whole franchise," said Healdsburg resident Wally Walsh, who visited the 49ers Team Store with his family.At one point, the line outside the store was up to nearly 300 people, who waited in the winter cold as security and store associates managed the crowds to ensure a smooth shopping experience for fans once they made their way include. Customers didn't seem to mind the wait since many of them were still on a high from Sunday's game."Best experience I've had. I've been to a few games here, but this was like awesome. It was great. The energy was amazing," said Temecula resident Michelle Salazar.With the NFC Championship in hand, the 49ers will make their seventh trip to the Super Bowl. Team president Al Guido says although it's been an incredible run, there's still more work to be done."It was our largest crowd in our 73-year history last night, so obviously we hope we have one more in us," said Guido. "Our goal was to win the Super Bowl... always has been, always will be, and we haven't reached that pinnacle yet, but it feels pretty good right now.""They have each other's backs, and that's the main thing you can do in life, as a community, and as a family," said McKinleyville resident Brandon Fike. "It's really cool to see, and they just continue to work hard and surprise people."