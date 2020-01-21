Sports

49ers fans stock up on new apparel for Super Bowl 2020 in Miami

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers fans gathered in force at Levi's Stadium on Monday to pick up new apparel, following the team's dominating performance over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

"We love this team, we love these players, we love the whole franchise," said Healdsburg resident Wally Walsh, who visited the 49ers Team Store with his family.

At one point, the line outside the store was up to nearly 300 people, who waited in the winter cold as security and store associates managed the crowds to ensure a smooth shopping experience for fans once they made their way include. Customers didn't seem to mind the wait since many of them were still on a high from Sunday's game.

RELATED: 49ers roll past Packers to reach franchise's 7th Super Bowl

"Best experience I've had. I've been to a few games here, but this was like awesome. It was great. The energy was amazing," said Temecula resident Michelle Salazar.

EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco 49ers fans gathered in force at Levi's Stadium on Monday to pick up new apparel, following the team's dominating performance over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.



With the NFC Championship in hand, the 49ers will make their seventh trip to the Super Bowl. Team president Al Guido says although it's been an incredible run, there's still more work to be done.

RELATED: Tickets to watch 49ers in Super Bowl selling for thousands of dollars

"It was our largest crowd in our 73-year history last night, so obviously we hope we have one more in us," said Guido. "Our goal was to win the Super Bowl... always has been, always will be, and we haven't reached that pinnacle yet, but it feels pretty good right now."

"They have each other's backs, and that's the main thing you can do in life, as a community, and as a family," said McKinleyville resident Brandon Fike. "It's really cool to see, and they just continue to work hard and surprise people."

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflnfl playoffssuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Berkeley hit-and-run; police search for suspect
Oakland moms reach deal to buy house they squatted in for 2 months
Here's where 49ers' George Kittle's Jimmy G shirt came from
Hawaii man suspected of killing 2 cops had history of police run-ins
Super Bowl LIV: 49ers will sport traditional road uniforms
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Show More
Niners reach franchise's 7th Super Bowl
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Saint Mary's student among 3 injured in shooting, school says
McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with 12-hour days
Dog finally adopted after more than 2,500 days in shelter
More TOP STORIES News