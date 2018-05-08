SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers' Foster enters not guilty plea to felony domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has entered a not guilty plea to felony domestic violence. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The attorney for 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster entered not guilty pleas this morning in a Santa Clara County courtroom for three felonies related to an alleged domestic violence incident in February. Foster's attorney, Josh Bentley, did not want to delay the legal process and asked for a preliminary hearing for Thursday, May 17.

All of this comes after the alleged victim, Foster's former girlfriend, has recanted her story publicly through her attorney. They say her injuries happened during a fight with another woman and there is video to prove it. That video has been turned over to the District Attorney's office.

Legal Analyst Steven Clark says the prosecutors still have a lot of work to do.

"They want to make sure they're doing the right thing. That the video is authentic and that the story that is coming forward from the complaining party at this point is accurate and not as a result of any pressure," says Clark.

At the preliminary hearing, if the judge rules there's enough evidence to move forward, a trial could take place by mid-to-late July.

Clark says Foster wants to get this resolved as quickly as possible.

The 49ers have said they're going to wait for this case to be over before making any decisions on Foster.

