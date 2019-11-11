49ers gearing up for Monday Night Football showdown with Seahawks on ABC7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in a huge showdown on Monday Night Football.
The Niners are the only undefeated team in pro football, but the Seahawks are right behind them in the NFC West standings. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been on a tear this year and is an early contender for MVP.
The Niners have been nothing short of dominant this year. The defense has been one of the best in the league all season. They also get an added boost from the 49ers Faithful at Levi's Stadium with that home field advantage.
The 49ers will honor 27 military families at the game. The team hosted them at its practice facility next to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara yesterday.
"The fact that we could give back to them and let them come out. Just for a little bit and let them experience what it's like to be on an NFL football field. It's just really fun to be able to talk to all these families," 49ers tight end George Kittle.
"It means a lot that they would take the time out of their day to spend some quality time with us," said U.S. Air Force 129th Air Rescue Wing Sgt. George McKenzie.
Each family was assigned to a player to get a firsthand look at how NFL teams prepare for a game.
