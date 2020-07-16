Coronavirus California

49ers, Giants and Dignity Health announce plan to distribute 500,000 face coverings

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer, and Commonspirit Health/Dignity Health CEO Lloyd Dean held a virtual news conference to announce a joint public health initiative to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign includes distribution of 500,000 co-branded cloth masks, half with the Giants and Dignity logos and half with the 49ers and Dignity logos.

The first 100,000 Giants/Dignity Health masks will be distributed in the next couple of weeks to fans, hospitals, food banks, city workers, housing organizations and other community-based organizations. Later this summer, the 49ers' masks will be distributed.



