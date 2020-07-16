49ers, Giants and Dignity Health announce plan to distribute 500,000 face coverings

The campaign includes distribution of 500,000 co-branded cloth masks, half with the Giants and Dignity logos and half with the 49ers and Dignity logos.
The first 100,000 Giants/Dignity Health masks will be distributed in the next couple of weeks to fans, hospitals, food banks, city workers, housing organizations and other community-based organizations. Later this summer, the 49ers' masks will be distributed.
49ers fans @SFGiants fans— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 16, 2020
🤝
Wearing a mask#WearAMask x #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/Ax5t02vSh3
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US