SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27

49ers' Garrett Celek is greeted by Jimmy Garoppolo after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Matt Breida ran for 138 yards and San Francisco's longest TD run in four seasons , and the 49ers bounced back from a season-opening loss by beating the Detroit Lions 30-27 on Sunday.

Garoppolo nearly made a costly mistake when he threw a late interception to Tracy Walker that was returned to the San Francisco 7. But Quandre Diggs was called for a defensive holding away from the play to give the 49ers (1-1) a first down.

Garoppolo played turnover-free ball a week after throwing three interceptions in a 24-16 loss at Minnesota that led to his first defeat as a starter following seven straight wins.

He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter and an 11-yarder to Garrett Celek in the third to hand Matt Patricia, his old friend from their New England days, a second straight loss to begin his tenure as coach of the Lions (0-2). Garoppolo finished 18 for 26 for 206 yards, but was sacked six times.

Breida did much of the rest by gaining 159 yards from scrimmage and breaking the game open with a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was the longest for San Francisco since Colin Kaepernick scored on a 90-yard run against the Chargers on Dec. 20, 2014.

Matthew Stafford was much sharper than he was last week for the Lions when he threw four interceptions. He went 34 for 53 for 347 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions but it wasn't enough.

He threw TD passes in the fourth quarter to Marvin Jones Jr. and Michael Roberts but was unable to lead another scoring drive after taking over at the 16 with 1:08 to play. He threw an incomplete pass to Theo Riddick on fourth-and-2 from his 39 with 14 seconds left, ending the comeback attempt.

For more stories related to the San Francisco 49ers, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersDetroit Lionsnflfootballjimmy garoppoloSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
Browns to part with Josh Gordon; source says WR broke team's 'trust'
Lions, 49ers hoping for different outcome in Week 2
49ers LB Brock Coyle goes on IR with concussion, fracture in back
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Broncos rally past Raiders 20-19 on McManus game-winner
Broncos rally past Raiders 20-19 on McManus game-winner
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
Senzatela, Rockies hold playoff position, top Giants 3-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Florence death toll rises to 17
Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Davis hits slam in 9th but A's again stumble, Rays win 5-4
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Show More
Travelers asked to drive around NC to avoid Florence impacts
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
NFL allows Martavis Bryant to play until verdict in suspension appeal
Hillary Clinton, Helen Keller removed from Texas school curriculum
More News