San Francisco 49ers host 1st & Bowl Challenge to benefit Bay Area youth

The San Francisco 49ers have their sights set on the Super Bowl but on Tuesday night, the team took a timeout to play in another bowl.

The Niners hosted the 2nd annual 1st & Bowl Challenge at Bowlmor in Cupertino, with proceeds supporting the charity programs of the 49ers Foundation.



"Tonight's event will raise money for the 49ers Foundation and will really help fuel our work in the community throughout the year," said Justin Prettyman executive director of the 49ers Foundation. "Our focus is on education and youth empowerment."

Along with bowling, there was a silent auction with great 49ers memorabilia.

"We want to connect with our fans and it's good to always give back, it's just a great opportunity for us to connect with them," said 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Alumni and current players bowled alongside the 49ers Faithful for a fun night raising approximately $60,000 for Bay Area Youth.

"It's great to raise for the 49ers Foundation, having fun while doing it. It's just a good time," said 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.



The 49ers have started the year 5-0 for the first time since 1990 and hope to be playing in different bowl in February, Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2nd, 2020.

"We're just really fortunate that this event fell when it did, 5-0 (record) going into Washington. Everybody is riding high. We as the (49ers) Foundation love it because we can take all this positivity and turn it into something great for the community," said Prettyman.

