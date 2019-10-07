San Francisco 49ers

49ers looking to remain undefeated as they face Browns on Monday Night Football on ABC7

By Jobina Fortson
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football. It's a game you can watch on ABC7!

Whether you're a football fan or not, now would be a good time to make transit plans for tonight's game. With this being a weeknight, the VTA says expect trains to be very crowded. Special service will begin after the 4th quarter, so if you leave early, VTA light rail will run its regular service every 15 minutes. After the 4th quarter, trains will run as often as needed to serve the crowds. All VTA ACE Shuttles will operate p.m. shuttle service 20 minutes earlier than the printed times. There were also be bus reroutes so plan according.

Also, tonight at the game you'll get to see a very special 5-year-old boy. Savian Hamilton has a rare cancer called peripheral T-cell lymphoma and desperately needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant. The Niners are teaming up with Savian and are having him make an appearance at the game tonight to share his story and help him find a match. It could be you or someone else you know. Testing to see if you're a match is very simple; you just need to swab your mouth.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy from Albany needs bone marrow donor

If you're not going to the game, you can watch the Niners and the Browns on ABC7. Our Monday Night Football coverage begins at 5 p.m.

