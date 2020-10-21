San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould raising money for pediatric cancer

#RG9KicksForKids Update: $6,280 raised with a goal of $50,000! Plus, I'm excited to announce that beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, any donation made to @calsangels in the amount of $175 or more will be matched up to $12,500 by The Coleman Foundation: https://t.co/NS7bFIMNDL. pic.twitter.com/CTaFG6okr8