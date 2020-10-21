San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould raising money for pediatric cancer

I'm excited to announce my #RG9KicksForKids charity campaign! Throughout the season, I'm personally donating $500 for every field goal I make to @calsangels, a pediatric cancer non-profit who grants wishes for kids. Help me reach my goal of $50,000: https://t.co/NS7bFIMNDL. pic.twitter.com/a6cxzFTsAD— Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) September 29, 2020
"Being around families that are going through pediatric cancer and their fight and joining them in this fight is something that has been really unique for me over the years," said Gould. "I think it also gives me the opportunity to ease what they are going through and not thinking about the fight they are going through."
Gould has had a long distinguished career in the NFL and has played for the 49ers since 2017. He got his first big break playing with the Chicago Bears beginning in 2005 and played their through the 2015 season, where he connected with many charities in the Chicago-area including Cal's Angels. In the past 13 years, Cal's Angels has granted over 2,000 wishes to children fighting cancer in the Chicagoland area.
"Sitting with the families and being a part of the hospital and just going through these conversations with them allowed me to open up my eyes a little to say 'hey there is something I can do here," said Gould. "This is just a big part of that concept of let's get the families away from thinking about what they are going through whether it be granting the wishes or finding a cure for pediatric cancer."
At last check, Gould has raised more than $6,200 over his initial $50,000 goal.
You can donate at https://kicks4kids.eventlify.com/donation .
Robbie's website https://www.robbiegould.net/
