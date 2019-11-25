49ers make statement in 37-8 win over Packers on Sunday Night Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In a potential NFC playoff preview, the San Francisco 49ers were dominant a 37-8 win over the Green Bay Packers.Boosted by the return of tight end George Kittle (6 receptions, 129 yards, TD), the 49ers offense put up 37 points. The defense held former Cal star Aaron Rodgers to 104 yards passing and one touchdown, sacking him five times.Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers improve to 10-1.San Francisco will now hit the road for two tough games against AFC North, leading Baltimore Ravens. and the NFC South, leading New Orleans Saints.