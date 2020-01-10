San Francisco 49ers

49ers offering fans chance to win tickets to playoff game against Vikings at Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Thursday, January 10, 2020. (San Francisco 49ers)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tomorrow's 49ers game against the Vikings is the first playoff game ever at Levi's stadium! It's sold out, but you can still go. There's a big ticket giveaway happening at Levi's Stadium later this morning.

You'll have eight chances to win a pair of tickets to tomorrow's sold-out NFC Divisional Playoff game between our top-seeded 49ers and the six seeded Minnesota Vikings. In order to get those tickets, you'll have to come out to Levi's Stadium and head to the Great America parking lot. The gates open at 10 a.m. the giveaways start at 11 a.m.

RELATED: 49ers energized by return of key players at practice

One way you can win those tickets is to slide down a 35-foot Slip 'N Slide and recreate the epic slide performed by Nick Bosa after the game ending sack that lead to the Niner's Week 6 win against the Redskins.

If you don't want to brave the Slip 'N Slide, you can also enter to win tickets by following different 49ers related accounts on social media, but you have to be present to win.

The eight pairs of tickets will be raffled off every half hour until 3 p.m. The team will also be giving out beach towels, bobble-heads and t-shirts.

If you're still looking to purchase a ticket, the team is encouraging fans to go through verified sources like 49ers.com/tickets or Ticketmaster

The Niners are hosting two official watch parties. One is at SPIN on Folsom Street in San Francisco, the other is at San Pedro Square in San Jose. Both of these start at 12:30 tomorrow and the events are first-come, first-serve. They also have some giveaway items and raffle prizes at the end of each quarter.

