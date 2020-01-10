49ers offering fans chance to win tickets to playoff game against Vikings at Levi's Stadium

You ready for some playoff football ?! #49ers taking on the #Vikings for the first playoff game inside Levi Stadium and there’s a chance to WIN 8 pairs of tickets to the game... if you’re willing to go down a 35 ft Slip ‘N Slide. Talking about that on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/n7Zk1XrXWw — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 10, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tomorrow's 49ers game against the Vikings is the first playoff game ever at Levi's stadium! It's sold out, but you can still go. There's a big ticket giveaway happening at Levi's Stadium later this morning.You'll have eight chances to win a pair of tickets to tomorrow's sold-out NFC Divisional Playoff game between our top-seeded 49ers and the six seeded Minnesota Vikings. In order to get those tickets, you'll have to come out to Levi's Stadium and head to the Great America parking lot. The gates open at 10 a.m. the giveaways start at 11 a.m.One way you can win those tickets is to slide down a 35-foot Slip 'N Slide and recreate the epic slide performed by Nick Bosa after the game ending sack that lead to the Niner's Week 6 win against the Redskins.If you don't want to brave the Slip 'N Slide, you can also enter to win tickets by following different 49ers related accounts on social media, but you have to be present to win.The eight pairs of tickets will be raffled off every half hour until 3 p.m. The team will also be giving out beach towels, bobble-heads and t-shirts.If you're still looking to purchase a ticket, the team is encouraging fans to go through verified sources like 49ers.com/tickets or TicketmasterThe Niners are hosting two official watch parties. One is at SPIN on Folsom Street in San Francisco, the other is at San Pedro Square in San Jose. Both of these start at 12:30 tomorrow and the events are first-come, first-serve. They also have some giveaway items and raffle prizes at the end of each quarter.