49ers prepare for Monday Night Showdown against Seahawks on ABC7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A perfect 8-0 record hasn't come easy for the San Francisco 49ers.

The team has been hit hard by injuries and the team announced linebacker Kwon Alexander has been placed on the injured reserve.

Good news, reinforcements are on the way, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk and offensive tackles Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley are likely to play on Monday night against the Seahawks.

"Good day to get out there today and move around and it felt good. It's a positive, I said that last time though. My plan is to play, excited about it," said Staley.



Juszczyk, who's been out since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 5 against the Browns, told the media he likely would have played last week had the game not been on a Thursday night.

"I feel fresh. It's not normal to really feel fresh in Week 10, so that's going to be a positive I think," said Juszczyk.

It's been a season of positives for the 49ers who, despite all the injuries, have used their depth to run their record to a perfect 8-0, the best in the NFL. Now a primetime showdown with the rival Seattle Seahawks looms at Levi's on Monday night.



"You never know how these games are going to go. So much energy, so much passion in these games and it's going to be fun," said defensive end Dee Ford.

