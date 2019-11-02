San Francisco 49ers

49er's quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sends internet into tizzy with post-game interview

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making headlines for not only his performance during Thursday night's win, but his post-game interview with Erin Andrews.

Andrews: 8 and 0 how does that feel?
Garoppolo: It feels great baby. Happy Halloween!
Andrews: Happy Halloween right back at ya. Thanks so much!
Garoppolo: Definitely. No problem."

The exchange sent the internet into a tizzy.

Was Garoppolo flirting with the sideline reporter? Was he giddy over one of his best games as a Niner, throwing for four touchdowns? Who knows.

Erin Andrews is married to former hockey player Jarret Stoll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersjimmy garoppolonflfootball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers LB Kwon Alexander out for season with torn pectoral
WATCH IN 60: Halloween for fire evacuees, 49ers winning streak, weekend forecast
Jimmy Garoppolo's 4 touchdowns lift tested 49ers to 8-0
Garoppolo throws 4 TD passes, 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 men killed at Orinda Halloween party identified
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems
Why PG&E will pay residents only $100 - and only for one shutdown
Climate change contributing to wildfires, power outages
Show More
1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle
End of California as we know it? New York Times opinion writer weighs in
Police locate suspects car after officer-involved shooting in Fairfield
Newsom to PG&E: Get your act together, or we'll do it for you
SJ hopes to create power microgrids as back up to PG&E
More TOP STORIES News