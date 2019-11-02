49er's quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sends internet into tizzy with post-game interview

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making headlines for not only his performance during Thursday night's win, but his post-game interview with Erin Andrews.
Andrews: 8 and 0 how does that feel?
Garoppolo: It feels great baby. Happy Halloween!
Andrews: Happy Halloween right back at ya. Thanks so much!
Garoppolo: Definitely. No problem."
The exchange sent the internet into a tizzy.
Was Garoppolo flirting with the sideline reporter? Was he giddy over one of his best games as a Niner, throwing for four touchdowns? Who knows.
Erin Andrews is married to former hockey player Jarret Stoll.
