49er's quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sends internet into tizzy with post-game interview

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making headlines for not only his performance during Thursday night's win, but his post-game interview with Erin Andrews.8 and 0 how does that feel?It feels great baby. Happy Halloween!Happy Halloween right back at ya. Thanks so much!Definitely. No problem."The exchange sent the internet into a tizzy.Was Garoppolo flirting with the sideline reporter? Was he giddy over one of his best games as a Niner, throwing for four touchdowns? Who knows.Erin Andrews is married to former hockey player Jarret Stoll.