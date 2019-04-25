SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NFL Draft will take place in Nashville tonight. For the first time, ABC7 Is broadcasting it all live.
The 49ers own the second overall pick in the draft. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay thinks the Niners should take Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.
FULL LIST: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft
The Raiders have three picks in the first round, the 4th, 24th and 27th. There's talk that head coach Jon Gruden may be looking to swing a deal to trade up to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Niners are holding a draft party in San Francisco at Pier 35 today. Unfortunately, if you don't have a ticket, you're out of luck, the event has sold out.
LIVE UPDATES: Check out ESPN.com Draftcast for real-time updates on 2019 NFL Draft
Tickets were being sold for $5 which entirely benefits the 49ers Foundation.
If you are going, the draft party starts at 3:30 this afternoon.
Get the latest hype on the NFL Draft, 49ers and Raiders.
NFL Draft 2019: 49ers, Raiders hold top 10 picks
NFL DRAFT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More