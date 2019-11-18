San Francisco 49ers

49ers bounce back from Monday night loss, rally to beat Cardinals 36-26

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during a game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- 49ers CardinalsThe San Francisco 49ers overcame an early 16 point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a career day - Throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns.

The final score, after a last-second Cardinals turnover that was carried in for a San Francisco touchdown, was 36-26.




Stay tuned for full game recap.

Go here for the latest news about the San Francisco 49ers.
