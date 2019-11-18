49ers bounce back from Monday night loss, rally to beat Cardinals 36-26

49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a career day - Throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
The final score, after a last-second Cardinals turnover that was carried in for a San Francisco touchdown, was 36-26.
How’s that for a 2 minute drive from @JimmyG_10 & @49ers ! SF takes 30-26 lead with 31 seconds to go #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/6ino4GRBiL— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) November 18, 2019
Jimmy Garoppolo having a career day. 422 yards and 4 TD. And I started him in fantasy football this week, perhaps most importantly.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 18, 2019
