49ers bounce back from Monday night loss, rally to beat Cardinals 36-26

How’s that for a 2 minute drive from @JimmyG_10 & @49ers ! SF takes 30-26 lead with 31 seconds to go #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/6ino4GRBiL — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) November 18, 2019

Jimmy Garoppolo having a career day. 422 yards and 4 TD. And I started him in fantasy football this week, perhaps most importantly. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 18, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- 49ers CardinalsThe San Francisco 49ers overcame an early 16 point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a career day - Throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns.The final score, after a last-second Cardinals turnover that was carried in for a San Francisco touchdown, was 36-26.