49ers cornerback to debut show called 'Adulting with Richard Sherman'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend, the NFL will present one of its most prestigious awards to a player in honor of his volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and now, he's launching a new initiative to help young adults with financial literacy.
In a new digital series called "Adulting with Richard Sherman," young adults are given lessons in financial literacy from the Stanford graduate, who breaks down his strategies for success. In partnership with the Singleton Foundation, the goal is to transform money talk from boring and taboo, to something that's socially relevant.
"It hits so close to home for me," said Sherman in a recently released promotional video for the series. "As a person who comes from a home that went bankrupt twice, it's really important for me to make sure that the next generation doesn't fall into those same pitfalls."
According to a study conducted by George Washington University, less than half of adults under the age of 35 are financially literate. In addition, more than 80-percent of college-aged millennials carry some form of long-term debt.
"Money is something that affects everybody," said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. "It affects our lives, it affects our romances and our relationships, it affects where we live."
49ers fans say they're glad to see Sherman lending his no-nonsense, straight-talk personality to the matter.
"He's got a huge reach to people who look up to him, and see him as a role model, so the fact that he's doing this and people are going to listen, and take advice from it... it's great," said Los Gatos resident Spencer Hall.
Many hope the message resonates with those who watch.
"He's a man of wisdom, he's a man of knowledge, and not only that, he's an athlete out here giving back to communities," said San Jose resident Ruben Herrera.
Sherman's show premieres this spring on MillionStories.com.
