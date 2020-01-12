NFC Championship-bound: 49ers route Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium

It was full-steam ahead for the 49ers after they scored easily on their opening drive of the game. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kendrick Bourne for a 3-yard touchdown after moving 61 yards on eight plays.
Tevin Coleman went on to find the endzone twice, kicker Robbie Gould was 2/2 on his field goals, and the 49ers defense was "lights-out," especially in the final two quarters.
The last time Minnesota scored was a field goal before halftime. Fueled by a timely interception by beloved veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, the 49ers completely shut down the Vikings offense in the second half, keeping them scoreless until the final whistle.
The first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium was a colossal success for the 49ers.
San Francisco will play the winner of Sunday's Seahawks-Packers game next weekend in the NFC Championship.
ABC7 News' sports team was at Levi's bringing fan coverage from inside and outside the stadium, and keeping us updated on the game's biggest plays!
8-play, 44-yards on the ground after Sherman’s interception. #49ers up 24-10.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
#49ers are running the ball right at Vikes front 7 with success. Rushing yards: SF 115, Minn 15.— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 11, 2020
At the half@Vikings 10 @49ers 14— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
SF will get the ball to open 2nd half. #ABC7Now #GoNiners #Skol ➡️ https://t.co/Pa8vLv6g6q pic.twitter.com/hyewkIBRZH
10 plays, 53 yards in 5:35 to take the lead #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/Pa8vLv6g6q https://t.co/YARtFN92qd— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
After 1st quarter. @Vikings 7@49ers 7#ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️https://t.co/Pa8vLv6g6q pic.twitter.com/g57gltKdWR— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Inside the stadium, pregame action was lit!
Here come the @49ers #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/uCujNg6cYm— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Jacket game 💪 #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/NZAWGXNBYa— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Nick Bosa with the #49ers Faithful in pregame. pic.twitter.com/CRHyXonS0g— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 11, 2020
Sun shining down on Adam Thielen. #skol pic.twitter.com/twHkgvvKPg— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
Jerry Rice couldn't miss the big game. Barry Bonds also made an appearance.
The 🐐 @JerryRice is in the building #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/tw3xmZGnjp— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Another 🐐 @BarryBonds is in the 🏠 #BayAreaUnite #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/SyEJgQWc99— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
The Niners are welcoming back four key players from injury and all eyes will be on Linebacker Kwon Alexander also was activated from injured reserve Friday.
All eyes on the returning Kwon Alexander today. #49ers #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/AI99nHr0NL— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
I see you @kwon 👀 #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/K48RYKDJsk— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
49ers fans show their excitement and some even had to 'slip and slide' their way for playoff tickets.
That pregame vibe #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ pic.twitter.com/olRdWTX85u— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
🔥 🔥 🔥 #goniners pic.twitter.com/0lKUH6DfJb— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard describes the tailgate party outside the stadium "off the hook!"
GOLD BLOODED! #Niners tailgate party is off the hook at #LevisStadium GO NINERS! 🏈#49ersvsVikings https://t.co/JWPMokzYHF pic.twitter.com/1S2lxJekD8— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 11, 2020
This place is ready. #GoNiners win toss and defer. pic.twitter.com/mPztDsKKDh— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
